Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $6,618,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exelon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,053,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,475 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

