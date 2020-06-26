Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $618,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,902.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $76.06 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.72 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Exponent by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Exponent by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $2,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

