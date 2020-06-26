Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis Sells 2,500 Shares

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.