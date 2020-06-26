Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.33. Extraction Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 27,842,930 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Matthew R. Owens sold 256,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $84,738.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,654 shares in the company, valued at $365,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 545,119 shares of company stock worth $171,196 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 144.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 183,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 21.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 280,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

