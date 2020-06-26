FABRK (FAB) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.60 Million

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, FABRK has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FABRK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Bithumb. FABRK has a market cap of $37.60 million and $217,351.00 worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003673 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FABRK is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for FABRK is medium.com/@fabrknetwork. The official website for FABRK is www.fabrk.io.

FABRK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FABRK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FABRK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

