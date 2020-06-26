Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $23.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $22.11.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 12.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Farfetch by 9.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

