Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

FHI stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.99.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $359.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.