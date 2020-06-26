Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ (FENC) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FENC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $234.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Spa Essetifin acquired 768,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $874,000. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.