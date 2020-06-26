Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan Purchases 11,779,909 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan bought 11,779,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.76 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$8,893,831.30 ($6,307,681.77).

FRI stock opened at A$0.62 ($0.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. Finbar Group Limited has a one year low of A$0.52 ($0.37) and a one year high of A$1.01 ($0.72).

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

