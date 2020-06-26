First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of First National worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First National by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 279,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares during the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXNC opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. First National Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

