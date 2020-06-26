First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) vs. FFW (NASDAQ:FFWC) Critical Review

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Savings Financial Group and FFW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than FFW.

Volatility & Risk

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and FFW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $94.85 million 1.16 $17.00 million N/A N/A FFW $19.80 million 2.06 $4.34 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 11.63% 11.21% 1.05% FFW 21.81% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats FFW on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

