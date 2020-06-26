Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Sells $254,025.00 in Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,045,614.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.43 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.72.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 90.8% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 775,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 259.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 84,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 61,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.