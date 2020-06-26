Fiserv Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 76,176 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,860% compared to the typical volume of 3,886 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $254,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,045,614.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,532,359 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 314.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,016,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $577,518,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 187.5% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

