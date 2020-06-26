Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $11,650.00

Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £116.50 ($148.28) and last traded at £115.60 ($147.13), with a volume of 38046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £113.75 ($144.78).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a £102 ($129.82) target price (up previously from GBX 9,000 ($114.55)) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Flutter Entertainment to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 5,508 ($70.10) to GBX 7,200 ($91.64) in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($120.91) to £143.50 ($182.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Flutter Entertainment to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 8,040 ($102.33) to £106 ($134.91) in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,233.33 ($117.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £106.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,003.02.

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider David Lazzarato sold 668 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of £114 ($145.09), for a total value of £76,152 ($96,922.49). Also, insider Divyesh (Dave) Gadhia sold 24,138 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of £108.37 ($137.93), for a total value of £2,615,835.06 ($3,329,305.15).

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

