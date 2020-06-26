Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Holdings Boosted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOCS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

