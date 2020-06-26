Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRTA. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a P/E ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.90. Forterra has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $330.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.00 million. Forterra had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forterra by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Forterra by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forterra by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.