Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FBM. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Foundation Building Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $701.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Foundation Building Materials has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

