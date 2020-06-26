Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Franco Nevada worth $50,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth about $503,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 11.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of Franco Nevada stock opened at $136.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.23, a P/E/G ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.60. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $152.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.20.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

