Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.88

Shares of Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 1074694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FHL)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

