FY2020 Earnings Forecast for CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CARLSBERG AS/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

CABGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

About CARLSBERG AS/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.