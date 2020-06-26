FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Danone Sponsored ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Danone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Danone alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC upgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. Danone has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. Danone’s payout ratio is 39.53%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.