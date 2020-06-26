FY2020 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

