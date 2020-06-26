FY2020 EPS Estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Raised by Analyst

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report released on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola European Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

CCEP opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

