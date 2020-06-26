FY2020 EPS Estimates for Outfront Media Inc Reduced by Imperial Capital (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Analysts at Imperial Capital cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OUT opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Outfront Media by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Outfront Media by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

