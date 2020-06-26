FY2020 EPS Estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Lifted by Analyst

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, June 21st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$46.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 31st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

