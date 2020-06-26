FY2020 EPS Estimates for TSINGTAO BREWER/S Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TSINGTAO BREWER/S in a research report issued on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yuan now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

TSGTY stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TSINGTAO BREWER/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

About TSINGTAO BREWER/S

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

