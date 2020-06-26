FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sherwin-Williams Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $21.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $20.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ FY2022 earnings at $23.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.80 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.57.

SHW stock opened at $573.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $603.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $571.15 and its 200 day moving average is $546.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.