FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Affimed in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

AFMD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.78. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 280.35%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Affimed by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Affimed during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 606.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Affimed by 165.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

