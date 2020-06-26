FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Issued By Piper Sandler

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Nike in a report released on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.16.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. Nike has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.69). Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

