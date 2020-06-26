FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) Decreased by Analyst

Alithya Group Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a report issued on Monday, June 22nd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital downgraded Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Alithya Group stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Alithya Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,426 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.