FY2021 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) Cut by Raymond James

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Martinrea International in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$9.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.98 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.83. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$14.75.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

