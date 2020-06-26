FY2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Decreased by Analyst

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report released on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.82.

SPR stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 83.6% during the first quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 8,261,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,707,000 after buying an additional 3,761,869 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after buying an additional 1,770,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after buying an additional 668,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after buying an additional 155,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.