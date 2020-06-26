FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Asante Solutions Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Asante Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PUMP. Bank of America cut shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $5.02 on Friday. Asante Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

