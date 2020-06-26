FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of HTA opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.14 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.31. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,578,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,328,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,446,000 after purchasing an additional 874,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,758,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,638 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,552,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

