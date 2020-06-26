FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Holly Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HEP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 129,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 643,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 396,081 shares during the last quarter. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

