FY2022 EPS Estimates for Crh Plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CRH)

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CRH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.43.

Get CRH alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

CRH stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CRH has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CRH by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.