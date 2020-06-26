FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lifted by B. Riley

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 45.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 83.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9,453.3% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

