G.Research Weighs in on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Analysts at G.Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, June 25th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 49,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after buying an additional 2,196,609 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 21.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

