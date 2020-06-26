G4S (LON:GFS) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

G4S (LON:GFS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 140 ($1.78) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G4S to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 125 ($1.59) in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on G4S from GBX 90 ($1.15) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut G4S to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut G4S to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 235 ($2.99) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on G4S from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 120 ($1.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 148.89 ($1.89).

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83. G4S has a 1-year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.84). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.30.

G4S Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

