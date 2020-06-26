Garrison Huang Purchases 475,759 Shares of Harris Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HT8) Stock

Harris Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HT8) insider Garrison Huang bought 475,759 shares of Harris Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,175.81 ($11,472.20).

Garrison Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Garrison Huang acquired 392,077 shares of Harris Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,586.08 ($7,507.86).

Harris Technology Group Company Profile

Harris Technology Group Limited engages in online retailing and technology distribution businesses in Australia. It engages in the online retail of IT products; and baby care products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hallam, Australia.

