Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genie Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

GNE stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 million, a P/E ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.05 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Genie Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,190,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 19,742.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 110,955 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 99,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 83,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 1,542.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 72,828 shares during the period. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

