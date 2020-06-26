Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) CEO Andy Heyward Sells 460,574 Shares of Stock

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) CEO Andy Heyward sold 460,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $1,354,087.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,329,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,549,076.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GNUS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88. Genius Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Genius Brands International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Genius Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

