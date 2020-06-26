Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Javier Rodriguez Sells 189 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Javier Rodriguez sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $14,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

