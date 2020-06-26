Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.