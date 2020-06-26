Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of GBT opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $227,810.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,076,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,028,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,330 shares of company stock worth $6,120,196 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after buying an additional 1,555,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,635,000 after buying an additional 1,156,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after buying an additional 984,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,801,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 547,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 389,350 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

