Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Trading Down 2%

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF)’s stock price was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87, approximately 6,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 21,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SELF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Global Self Storage from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a PE ratio of 388.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 26,930 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

