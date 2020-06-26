GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GMS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for GMS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GMS. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

GMS stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $999.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.00. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GMS by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of GMS by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

