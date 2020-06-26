Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $0.60 to $0.80. The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.34. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,428,800 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

