Graeme O’neill Sells 375,000 Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 375,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,469,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$837,588.96.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Graeme O’neill sold 250,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Graeme O’neill sold 93,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$10,695.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Graeme O’neill sold 26,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$2,600.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Graeme O’neill sold 74,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$7,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Graeme O’neill sold 94,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$7,990.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Graeme O’neill sold 6,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$510.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Graeme O’neill sold 400,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$20,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Graeme O’neill sold 100,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$5,000.00.

Shares of CVE BHS opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. Bayhorse Silver Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.20.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

