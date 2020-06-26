Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $591.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.74. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $62,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $281,871.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 20,611 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $196,628.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,474.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 327.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.